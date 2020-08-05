Dua Lipa Is Releasing An Entire Remix Album With Mark Ronson, Gwen Stefani And More

PA/dualipa/Instagram/PA

Dua Lipa has just announced a remix album featuring collaborations with Gwen Stefani, Madonna and Missy Elliott, to name a few.

Her most recent album, Future Nostalgia, has been hailed as one of the best pop collections of the year, and now fans are going through the roof after Dua announced Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album.

The album will include a single remix of Levitating featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott, while Physical with Gwen Stefani has been remixed by Mark Ronson.

Taking to Twitter, Dua wrote:

Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album with the blessed Madonna coming August 21. Levitating August 14, featuring Missy Elliott and Madonna. Physical featuring Gwen Stefani remixed by Mark Ronson. All Future Nostalgia tracks and then some, remixed by your faves.

I mean, it doesn’t get much better than that.

After Dua made the announcement, one fan quite rightly pointed out what an incredibly impressive feat it is to have ‘all your idols on your sophomore album, by the age of 25’.

Yep, that pretty much sums it up.

Fans are also speculating over whether Miley Cyrus will make an appearance on the album, after Dua hinted that she had been working with Miley during an interview with Andy Cohen.

She revealed they had been working on something together, then ‘ended up deciding that we wanted to get into the studio and do something different’, adding that she didn’t expect anything to be finished until ‘quarantine is over and we can all hang out again’.

Either way, this is going to be incredible.