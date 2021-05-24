Dua Lipa Suggested As Condoning ‘Second Holocaust’ In Full-Page New York Times Advert

I could not be more proud of our ad in the New York Times which called out Dua Lipa and the Hadid sisters for their despicable hatred toward Israel and the gross defamation of calling the only democracy in the Middle East an apartheid state.

Dua Lipa is throwing tantrums on social media. It seems she can dish out the anti-Semitic hatred, but freaks out when called out for her bias and bigotry. She should learn that when the Jews say ‘Never Again’, they mean it.

We will not allow the Jewish people to be demonized by the likes of Dua Lipa. Let her overcome her absolutely irrational hate.