Dua Lipa Suggested As Condoning ‘Second Holocaust’ In Full-Page New York Times Advert
Dua Lipa has spoken out after a full-page ad in The New York Times slammed her for showing support for Palestine.
In this ad, taken out by The World Values Network, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach named the 25-year-old Break My Heart singer as being one of three ‘mega influencers’ who have ‘accused Israel of ethnic cleansing’. The other two named in the piece were models Gigi and Bella Hadid.
Boteach accused Lipa of having ‘vilified the Jewish state’, and printed a photo of the trio with the words, ‘Hamas calls for a second Holocaust. Condemn them now.’
This ad was printed after Lipa used the #SaveSheikhJarrah hashtag to show support for Palestinians facing eviction in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood.
Taking to Twitter, Lipa gave a statement in response to the ad, asserting that she stands ‘in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism’.
Lipa wrote:
I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published today in the New York Times advertisement taken out by the World Values Network.
This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination.
She continued:
I take this stance because I believe everyone – Jews, Muslims and Christians – have the right to live in peace of equal citizens of a state they choose.
The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations of who I am and what I stand for.
I stand in solidarity with all the oppressed people and reject all forms of racism.
As reported by the Mail Online, a spokesperson from The World Values Network has given the following statement:
I could not be more proud of our ad in the New York Times which called out Dua Lipa and the Hadid sisters for their despicable hatred toward Israel and the gross defamation of calling the only democracy in the Middle East an apartheid state.
Dua Lipa is throwing tantrums on social media. It seems she can dish out the anti-Semitic hatred, but freaks out when called out for her bias and bigotry. She should learn that when the Jews say ‘Never Again’, they mean it.
We will not allow the Jewish people to be demonized by the likes of Dua Lipa. Let her overcome her absolutely irrational hate.
A ceasefire between Israel and Palestine was declared Friday, May 21. More than 250 people died during the 11-day conflict.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
