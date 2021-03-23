Earth, Wind & Fire Will Face Off Against The Isley Brothers In Next Verzuz Battle

Columbia Records/ABC

Earth, Wind & Fire are set to take on The Isley Brothers in the next Verzuz Battle, which looks set to be a memorable one.

The face-off will unfold on Easter Sunday, April 4, and will be hosted by hip hop legends Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

The announcement was made over Instagram, with Verzuz revealing that Redman and Method Man will also be going head-to-head on April 20, for a ‘How High 4/20 Special’.

The post in question reads as follows:

We’re just getting started. We got so much on the way and can’t wait to reveal the rest, but for now…

In a similar announcement on their own page, The Isley Brothers remarked that they were ‘very excited’ about the impending battle, telling fans that it was ‘time to shout for The Isley Brothers’.

Meanwhile, Earth, Wind & Fire commented on the original Verzuz post with the sideways-glancing eyes emoji, having yet to give a full comment on their own page.

Participants in a number of other upcoming duals – including a ‘Mother’s Day Special’, a ‘Rematch’ and a ‘Ladies Night’ – have yet to be revealed, and speculation is rife.

When asked to guess who will be filling these slots, predictions included the likes of Foxy Brown versus Lil Kim, Jodeci versus Boyz to Men, and Jagged Edge versus 112. We’ll just have to wait and see…

Fans will be able to catch the battle either via the official Verzuz Instagram account or through the Triller app.

