Ed Sheeran Confirms His Wife Has Given Birth To ‘Beautiful And Healthy Daughter’

ed sheeran confirms birth of daughter teddysphotos/Instagram

Ed Sheeran has confirmed he and wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their first child together.

Advert

The 29-year-old singer made the announcement on Instagram earlier today, September 1, saying Cherry gave birth to their ‘beautiful and healthy daughter’ last week.

Sheeran thanked the ‘amazing delivery team’ while also revealing his daughter’s name: Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Today Is Kiss A Ginger Day So Show Some Love PA Images

Alongside a picture of two (adorable) tiny socks, the singer started the post by telling his 31 million followers he wanted to share some ‘personal news’ with them.

Advert

He wrote:

We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.

Sheeran ended the heartfelt post by saying he hopes his fans can ‘respect our privacy at this time’, before writing: ‘Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x’

The promise to return to music comes after the singer last year revealed he was taking an extended break to spend more time with wife Cherry. ‘I’m starting a life with Cherry,’ he said in June, as per Metro. ‘I can’t spend the next 20 years on the road.’

He then spoke about the sacrifices he would make for Cherry and his future family, adding: ‘Kids would be the different thing. I wouldn’t mind sacrificing for them. If someone told me you can’t tour again for the next ten years if you have kids that is fine, because that is what I have signed up for.’

Ed and Cherry, who were childhood friends and attended school together in Suffolk, began dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in January 2018 in a loved-up Instagram picture. They secretly married in December 2018.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Advert

More to follow…