Ed Sheeran Just Dropped Brand New Christmas Song

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 21 Dec 2020 11:00
Ed Sheeran has followed in the footsteps of Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, and released his very own Christmas song.

The Shape Of You singer hasn’t released any new music for 18 months, so fans will be very excited at the news of his surprise single.

You can listen to the new track below:


Sheeran teased his new song, named Afterglow, yesterday, December 20, on social media while sharing a picture of what appears to be some Jackson Pollock art work with the caption, ’11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present.’

@teddysphotos/Instagram
Power Radio announced the name of the song yesterday on Twitter, despite the singer not officially announcing he was dropping a single. The station tweeted, ‘Ed Sheeran is back with new single titled ‘The Afterglow’ and it will hit radio stations at 6am ET on December 21st!’

Fans excitedly replied to his post yesterday. One person commented, ‘OMG IT’S A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE,’ while another person wrote, ‘Thank you so much for this, I can’t tell you how much we all need something to look forward to.’

Someone else put, ‘YOU REALLY SAVED 2020 OMG I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING’, as another fan said, ‘OH MY GOSH. ITS HAPPENING. EVERYBODY STAY CALM! JUST STAY CALM’. That’s a lot of capital letters, guys.

ed sheeran cherry seaborned sheeran cherry seabornteddysphotos/Instagram
While he may treated us all to a Christmas gift, Sheeran himself will be celebrating his first Christmas as a dad.

He and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a daughter in September, who they named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The pair married in January 2019 in a secret ceremony.

