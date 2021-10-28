Ed Sheeran Opens Up On Binge Drinking And How He Ended Up In ‘Dangerous Situations’

Alamy

Ed Sheeran has said becoming a father motivated him to get his lifestyle in check, revealing that prior to having his daughter he’d put himself in ‘dangerous’ situations by binge drinking alone.

Sheeran, 30, admitted that past years spent touring as a solo artist had led to him making ‘a lot of mistakes’ as he tried to cope with feelings of loneliness, with the singer often going out after shows by himself to drink.

Advert 10

‘I think really what happens is you get lonely – and you have things that you do in the middle of that loneliness to try and feel involved,’ he said.

Alamy

‘I was literally going out on my own, not knowing anyone, walking into a bar, and seeing where the night took me. I ended up in situations which were pretty dangerous, and now I think there are so many times where things could have happened to me and I’m very grateful that they didn’t.’

But, as Sheeran told The Sun, his unhealthy relationship with alcohol didn’t stop when he finished touring, with the singer explaining that not playing shows actually ended up becoming ‘the worst thing’ for his health.

Advert 10

‘Since becoming a dad I’ve become quite clean-living. But I think actually taking time off and not being on tour was the worst thing for my health because I would drink every single day,’ he said, recalling that at his peak his bingeing saw him reach a weight of 15.5 stone.

‘I always knew I was big, but I knew why I was big too – I loved chicken wings, wine, beer, and I never exercised.’

Alamy

Speaking ahead of the release of his fourth album, Equals, Sheeran revealed the birth of his daughter, Lyra, last year had spurred him to kick his bad habits.

Advert 10

‘Lyra has been the biggest motivation in terms of detoxing my life, and I think it’s a change everyone needs to go through if they’re a parent,’ he said, adding that his new album explores how he’s ‘shifted from being a 20-odd-year-old pop star [to] becoming an adult father and husband’.