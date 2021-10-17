unilad
Ed Sheeran Reveals Creepy Recurring Nightmare He Has ‘Every Single Night’

by : Julia Banim on : 17 Oct 2021 16:39
Ed Sheeran Reveals Creepy Recurring Nightmare He Has 'Every Single Night'dpa/Abaca Press/Alamy

Ed Sheeran has revealed he has the exact same recurring nightmare ‘every single night’, and it’s honestly pretty creepy.

The 30-year-old Shape of You singer has previously incorporated nightmarish themes into his music. His 2011 track Nightmares contains eerie lyrics such as, ‘When the darkness creeps in I feel my nightmares watching me. And when my dreams are sleeping. I feel my nightmares watching me’.

Despite declaring in this same track that ‘sleep’s the only thing that I never see’, we’ve now been offered a glimpse of what really goes through Ed’s head when he finally does get some well-deserved shut-eye.

Ed Sheeran (Alamy)Alamy

Ed’s dream apparently sees him shot in the head over and over again by a violent gunman. Yikes.

Ed told GQ:

It happens every single night. I can’t explain it. Weird, huh? I don’t go to therapy, but I’m sure the therapist would have a lot to say about that.

Dream expert Ian Wallace has offered a little insight into what Ed’s terrifying nightmare might mean, telling The Sun: ‘The head is very tied up in your identity, how you present yourself to the world. When we dream we are being shot we feel like our identity, who we are, is being attacked.

‘Perhaps Ed feels pressured to produce music that isn’t the type he really wants. Or it could be he feels criticised by his audiences,’ Wallace added.

Here’s wishing Ed some happier dreams soon.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Dreams, Ed Sheeran, Music, Sleep

