Ed Sheeran Says He Hated The Way He Looked After Becoming Famous
Ed Sheeran has revealed he hated the way he looked after becoming famous because his addictive personality led him to binge on food and alcohol.
The singer-songwriter rose to fame in 2011 with his debut album, simply titled +, and went on to become one of the most successful artists of the last decade, playing sold-out arenas across the globe and racking up multiple number one hits.
While some may dream of having a success story like Sheeran’s, the 29-year-old found himself struggling to cope, particularly during his 2014-15 world tour.
Sheeran opened up about suffering panic attacks and struggling with his self-image during an online summit on anxiety and wellbeing, BBC News reports, where he credited his wife Cherry, and the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle with helping him cope.
He recalled the 180-date tour through which he was promoting his album X, explaining how he would ‘stay up and drink all night and then sleep on the bus’.
Sheeran said:
The buses would park underneath the arenas and I’d sleep on the bus all day, then wake up and then come out, do the show, drink, get back on the bus and I didn’t see sunlight for maybe four months.
It’s all fun and games at the start. It’s all rock and roll, and then like it starts getting sad.
As a result of his unhealthy routine, Sheeran felt himself hit his ‘lowest’, adding: ‘I kind of ballooned in weight.’
The Thinking Out Loud singer admitted he ‘doesn’t do things by half’, and as a result he would rather have two bottles of wine than a single glass. Sheeran pointed out that while drinking in moderation ‘probably isn’t going to affect your day the next day’, two whole bottles ‘might make you quite sad.’
As well as indulging in alcohol, Sheeran earned himself the nickname ‘two-dinner Teddy’ because he would order two meals at dinnertime and eat them both.
He discussed how his poor lifestyle led him to experience troubling thoughts, saying:
Then you start putting on loads of weight and hating the way you look.
I think things like sugar, sweet stuff, junk food, cocaine, alcohol, it feels good the more you do, but it’s the worst thing for you.
I felt, ‘What was the point?’ In a dark way, like, ‘Why am I around? What is the point?’
With addiction, its very hard to moderate but moderation is the key.
Sheeran married his partner Cherry Seaborn, in 2018, and he feels her hobbies had a positive impact on his previously unhealthy lifestyle.
He said:
She exercises a lot, so I started going on runs with her. She eats quite healthily so I started eating quite healthily. She doesn’t drink that much so I wasn’t drinking. I think that all changed things.
Sheeran released his most recent album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, in July 2019, but decided to take a step back from music after realising it was time to give both himself and the public a break.
The singer has also given up social media, and he is now filling his time by painting.
Sheeran commented:
I was like, ‘I should probably try and find something else to give me happiness’. There’s only so many movies you can watch and packets of Monster Munch you can eat.
So I basically bought 30 canvases and I painted a canvas a day for 30 days and it was really fun.
Sheeran added that he has been working on some new songs, though he is making a conscious effort to maintain a healthy work-life balance and spend more time with his wife.
