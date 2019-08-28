Ed Sheeran Taking Extended Break From Music ‘For At Least 18 Months’

PA Images

Ed Sheeran is taking an extended break from music after being on the road for two years with his Divide world tour.

The singer announced his plans on Monday (August 26) while on stage at his homecoming show at Ipswich’s Chantry Park.

His Instagram feed is full to the brim of pictures of packed audiences after having performed 280 shows since March 2017, including a headline slot at Glastonbury. He said the tour was the ‘biggest ever’ yet he still managed to drop a new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, last month.

After all that, I think it’s safe to say the 28-year-old deserves a break.

According to The Independent, Sheeran addressed his fans on Monday, saying:

As you may or may not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months. I was told before I came on that I’ve played to nine million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever. It’s been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage.

The singer compared completing the tour to ‘breaking up with a girlfriend that you’ve been with for years’, explaining ‘it sounds odd but it has been a long tour’.

Hopefully he’ll be back with some great new music once his well-earned hiatus is over!

