Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Throat Cancer Aged 65
by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 06 Oct 2020 20:52
PA Images
Rock music legend Eddie Van Halen has died from throat cancer.
The guitarist and Van Halen founder is said to have died beside his wife Janie, son Wolfgang and brother Alex, at St John’s Hospital in Santa Monica today, October 6.
According to TMZ, the 65-year-old’s health majorly deteriorated in the last 72 hours, when doctors discovered his throat cancer had spread to his brain.
Rest in peace, Eddie Van Halen.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
