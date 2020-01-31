Elon Musk Just Dropped New EDM Song On SoundCloud PA Images/elonmusk/Twitter

Elon Musk: entrepreneur; CEO of Tesla; founder and CEO of SpaceX; and now apparently a… DJ? Yes really, the tech billionaire has started a new venture and it entails EDM, apparently.

Musk, aka E “D” M, has embarked on what is perhaps his most random venture yet, releasing a track called Don’t Doubt ur Vibe earlier today courtesy of Emo G Records.

The 48-year-old posted a SoundCloud link on his Twitter account this morning to promote his new song, informing fans he was responsible for both writing and performing the lyrics.

You can check out the song below:

Those lyrics are as follows: ‘Don’t doubt your vibe, because it’s true. Don’t doubt your vibe, because it’s you.’ Aaaaand… that’s it. For the entire song. For the entire four minute and one second song, to be precise.

He also (aptly) changed his name on Twitter to ‘E “D” M’ and posted a number of pictures of himself in the studio, alongside the caption: ‘Vibbbe’.

The billionaire is clearly a fan of his work, as hours before tweeting the link to his SoundCloud he wrote: ‘this song is hard’. But I’ll let you guys be the judge of that.

The track is reportedly a follow-up to Musk’s first single RIP Harambe – also by Emo G Records – which payed homage to the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla that suffered an untimely death and included lyrics such as ‘Harambe we love you’.

It’s not known whether his new music ventures are inspired by his reported girlfriend, Canadian musician Grimes, who is known for exactly this genre of music.

Regardless, many social media users were confused by this seemingly sudden departure from the world of entrepreneuring, with one person writing: ‘Wait he actually did it wtf.’ Another exclaimed: ‘WAIIIIIIIIIIIIIT. Elon performed the song?!!’

Others praised him for his ridiculous ability to multitask, with one person tweeting: ‘I don’t even have time for a haircut yet you somehow find time to build rockets, solar panels, cars, tunnels, brain implants, satellite internet AND NOW MAKE EMOTIONAL BANGERS TOO. HOW?!’

I feel you, Modestep. How is it fair that one man – a man who has a net worth of $34.4 billion, might I add – can do so many things and succeed in every single one of them?!

Share the wealth, Elon. Please?

You can listen to Don’t Doubt ur Vibe here.