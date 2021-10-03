Emily Ratajkowski Claims Robin Thicke Groped Her On Blurred Lines Video Set

Robin Thicke/YouTube/Alamy

Emily Ratajkowski has accused Robin Thicke of groping her on the set of the Blurred Lines video.

The model and actor appeared in the video for Thicke’s chart-topper, featuring Pharrell Williams and T.I. in 2013. Two versions were released online: the normal version with the models covered up; and an unrated version where Ratajkowski and others appear topless.

Both the song and video were controversial at the time. The former was criticised for glorifying rape culture, while the latter still racked up one million views in a matter of days.

Writing in her book My Body, as reported by The Sunday Times, Ratajkowski said she didn’t have an issue with being nude on the set. However, Thicke allegedly ‘returned to the set a little drunk to shoot just with’ her.

‘Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke,’ she wrote.

‘He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [Director Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?”

While neither Thicke nor Ratajkowski have commented on the allegations, Martel also spoke to The Sunday Times. ‘I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the f*ck are you doing, that’s it! The shoot is over!” she said.

According to the director, Thicke apologised afterwards and said he wouldn’t have done it if he was sober.

Robin Thicke’s representatives have been contacted for a comment.