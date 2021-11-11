Emily Ratajkowski Claims She Wouldn’t ‘Be Famous’ If She’d Shared Robin Thicke Allegations Years Ago

Alamy

Emily Ratajkowski believes she wouldn’t be famous if she’d shared allegations against Robin Thicke back in 2013.

The model and actor famously appeared alongside Elle Evans, Jessi M’Bengue, Pharrell Williams and T.I. During the filming of the music video – of which there was two, one being unrated with the women topless – Ratajkowski alleges Thicke groped her after he ‘returned to the set a little drunk to shoot just with’ her.

Advert 10

Diane Martel, who directed the video, also backed up the allegations. Thicke has yet to comment, but he apparently apologised at the time and said he wouldn’t have done it if he was sober.

Alamy

The Gone Girl star recently appeared on the Millennial Love podcast, where she discussed the alleged incident and the release of My Body, the 30-year-old’s debut essay collection. ‘I think that if I had actually flipped out on set and like, I’m done shooting, or whatever, called my agent, I was really an insignificant, unknown model at that point,’ she said.

‘I don’t think anything would have happened except that I would have not had the career I did, which is just a harsh reality. But that’s the truth.’

Advert 10

Robin Thicke/YouTube

Ratajkowski said it was an ’embarrassing, humiliating moment for me, but I really never thought about it and brushed it off as insignificant… I think some part of myself, which I didn’t even write about really, also felt like… well of course that happened, he was that guy. He was drunk on set.

‘And why I point out the embarrassment that it shows about me, not him, I felt like it was very embarrassing for me, which I do write about because it then was so clear that I was just sort of this hired model whose body was being used, really like however these men wanted to use it,’ she continued.

Alamy

Advert 10

‘I had this weird feeling always when people would talk to me about the video and Robin Thicke and I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just because it’s like when somebody writes a one-hit wonder or their first big breakout song and they get tired of talking about the thing that they’re known for’ and it wasn’t until five years after the video that I allowed myself to have this memory and acknowledged it as real.

‘There’s a part of me that feels embarrassed even talking about it because you don’t want to be the type of person – and I’m using this language, I don’t think it’s correct but it’s how I feel – which is you don’t want to be the type of person who can be a ‘victim’, who can be hurt or that there’s any type of power being used over you or that you don’t have agency over your body. It made me feel weak. I wasn’t thinking about what it said about him.’