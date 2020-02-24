Eminem Admits He’s A ‘Guest In The House Of Hip Hop’
Following an ongoing feud between Eminem and MC Lord Jamar, Eminem has admitted he is ‘absolutely’ a guest in the house of hip hop.
After a recent interview between Eminem and KXNG Crooked, Lord Jamar tweeted – not for the first time – to say white people are ‘guests in the house of hip hop that black people built’.
The beef between the two rapping veterans has been going on for years, but particularly came to light in summer last year when Lord Jamar slated Eminem in an Instagram live video.
Eminem then responded in October, during a live show in Abu Dhabi, calling out Lord Jamar saying that he ‘sucks at rapping’ and dubbed the 51-year-old a ‘nobody’.
However, Eminem has since seemed to wave a white flag during the interview with KXNG Crooked.
The 47-year-old rapper said:
I never said I wasn’t a guest. Like, I’m absolutely a guest – I never said I wasn’t, and I never said I was king of anything.
Like, I had the song Kings Never Die, but it wasn’t me saying… It was one of the beats that Kahlil sent me with the hook on it, that was the constant for the song. I can’t say that I’m the king of hip hop.
You can watch the full interview here:
Lord Jamar has since responded to Eminem’s interview, saying the rapper’s ego wouldn’t allow him to say that Lord Jamar was right.
His tweet read:
I guess his EGO wouldn’t allow him to say “Lord Jamar was right the whole time, & I was buggin for coming at him the way I did…my bad…I am a guest in the house of Hip Hop.”
Though it seems the two rappers are looking to end the feud, something tells me we’ve not heard the last of it…
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Music, Crook's Corner, Eminem, Hip Hop, KXNG Crooked, Lord Jamar, Rap, Sound