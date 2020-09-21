Eminem And Dr. Dre Are Reuniting For Special Kanye West Remix PA Images

It seems prayers have been answered because Kanye West’s Use This Gospel is getting the remix treatment from Dr. Dre and Eminem.

The esteemed duo are reuniting once more for the remix, which Kanye thanked Shady for in a series of tweets last Friday, September 18.

Ye showed his appreciated for Em’s involvement with the upcoming track, describing himself as ‘honoured’ to have him ‘bless this song’, while also noting in the third person that the original song is his daughter North West’s ‘favourite Kanye West song of all time’.

‘@Eminem THANK YOU FOR RAPPING ON THE DR DRE REMIX OF USE THIS GOSPEL,’ Kanye wrote. ‘I HAVW ALWAYS LOVED AND RESPECTED YOU AND IM HONOURED TO HAVE YOU BLESS THIS SONG.’

Although Dr. Dre and Em have collaborated a number of times in the past – dating back to Eminem’s official studio debut The Slim Shady LP, on which Dre produced three songs: My Name Is, Guilty Conscience and Role Models – the same cannot be said for Ye and Em.

In fact, this will only be the second time they’ve collaborated on a project, the only other time being 2009’s Forever – which also featured Drake and Lil Wayne.

Use This Gospel appeared on Kanye’s ninth studio album, Jesus Is King, which was released in October last year. A month after its release, the rapper announced he was collaborating with Dr. Dre for the album’s sequel.

At the time, Yeezy took to Twitter to announce the follow-up album was in the works, sharing a picture of him and Dr. Dre standing next to each other in the studio.

‘Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon,’ Kanye wrote alongside the photo, after which Dre reposted the picture with the exact same caption to his Instagram.

Despite this, the sequel still hasn’t materialised, although Kanye’s revelation about Em and Dre’s involvement with the upcoming track certainly seems to suggest things are moving in the right direction.

We also don’t know when we’ll be hearing new music by the rapper; although he announced his next album, Donda, would arrive in late July earlier this year, the album is yet to be released and Kanye recently suggested it wouldn’t be until he escaped his current contract.

Last week, the rapper told fans that he wasn’t ‘putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal’ in a now-deleted tweet, as per Billboard. ‘On God… in Jesus name… come and get me,’ he added.

Whatever the situation, at least we can comfort ourselves with the knowledge that we’ll soon be graced with an Eminem and Dr. Dre remix of the song.