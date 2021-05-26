Eminem And Post Malone Collaboration Teased In Cryptic Post By Godzilla Director

PA Images

Eminem and Post Malone fans could see their dreams come true as an intriguing post shared by the Godzilla music video director appears to hint at a collaboration between the two.

The suggestion of a crossover could have easily been missed as it appeared for a just matter of hours on Cole Bennett’s Instagram; Bennett also directed Eminem’s video for the song GNAT, and luckily the cryptic nature of the short-lived post made viewers pay attention.

As seen in screenshots, the Instagram Story showed a yellow stick patterned with black barbed wire positioned in front of a yellow M&M figure. Emojis added to the image showed a ‘shhh’ face and a surprised face, indicating something secret and exciting could be in the works.

While the existing links between Bennett and Eminem immediately indicate the director was hinting at something to do with the Rap God, the barbed wire stick also appears to have its significance, with one Twitter user saying it is from Post Malone’s Posty Fest.

Yellow barbed wire imagery is also featured on the album artwork for Beerbongs and Bentleys, as well as the single artwork for Rockstar, and when that’s all put together with the fact that Posty has a barbed wire tattoo on his forehead, it doesn’t seem too much of a stretch to think the stick in the image could refer to the Sunflower singer.

Of course, only time will tell whether fans are correct in their assumptions of a collaboration, but Bennett’s apparent hint has certainly put the idea in everyone’s heads.