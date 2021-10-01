Eminem And Rap Supergroup Announced For ‘Greatest Ever Halftime Show’ At Super Bowl

Alamy

The NFL has revealed the lineup for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, and it’s featuring some of the biggest names in rap and hip hop.

A lineup of previous headliners of the Super Bowl half-time show features some of the biggest names in music, including Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and Madonna.

The Weeknd was given the honour of performing this year, while Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s performance in 2020 was watched by 104 million people.

Next year’s show is expected to draw in millions, given that when the lineup was announced, social media went crazy.

Eminem will be joined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige as part of a rap supergroup on February 13, 2022. The artists have a staggering 43 Grammy awards between them, per the BBC.

When the lineup was announed, Dr. Dre took to Twitter to write, ‘ I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!’

In a statement, the producer and rapper also said, ‘The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl LVI half-time show, and to do it in my own back yard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career.’

Referencing Dre, Em posted, ‘Dre day in February? American football? I’m there!’

The Super Bowl LVI will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on 13 February.