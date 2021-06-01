unilad
Advert

Eminem And Snoop Dogg ‘All Cool’ After Best Rappers Beef

by : Hannah Smith on : 01 Jun 2021 15:27
Eminem And Snoop Dogg 'All Cool' After Best Rappers BeefPA Images

All’s well that ends well with Eminem and Snoop Dogg, who appear to have squashed their year-long on-and-off beef once and for all.

In a newly-released track, Eminem has confirmed that the two rappers are ‘all cool’ following a feud that ignited after Snoop left the Detroit hip-hop star off his list of his top 10 favourite MCs.

Advert

On a remix of his track Killer, featuring Jack Harlow and Cordae, Slim acknowledged that the pair had spoken to clear things up, saying ‘Just called Snoop and I talked to him, we all cool / Dre, me, and the Dogg good, Doc, we got you.’

Eminem squashes beef with Snoop Dogg (PA Images)PA Images

The new track appears to put a lid on a spat that Snoop kicked off during an appearance on The Breakfast Club last July, in which he told listeners that he could ‘live without’ Eminem’s music, adding that he believed the rapper only became successful as a white MC after gaining Dr. Dre’s co-sign.

‘That’s one of my teammates, that’s one of my brothers, he did that,’ the West Coast rapper said, according to Rap-Up. ‘But when you’re talking about this hip-hop sh*t that I can’t live without, I can live without that.’

Advert

Eminem, unsurprisingly, didn’t respond well to the slight, and a few months later clapped back on his reissued Music to Be Murdered By: Side B track Zeus, saying, ‘Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me /
Man, Dogg, you was like a (Yeah) damn god to me / Nah, not really.’

Explaining the diss during a radio appearance in December, Eminem said, ‘Everything he said, by the way, was fine, up to a point… it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that shit.’ Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off-guard. I wasn’t ready for that.’

Snoop Dogg said Eminem wasn't on his list of top 10 MCs (PA Images)PA Images

The two went back and forth a couple more times, but it finally seems like they’ve buried the hatchet, with Snoop even co-signing Eminem’s new track by posting it on his Instagram Stories.

Advert

And in more evidence that the two are back to being cool, Snoop recently suggested that he, Eminem and a few other Hall of Fame rappers should unite to perform at the next Super Bowl halftime show.

‘I’m available, Dre’s available, Eminem’s available, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent — whoever Dr. Dre wants to pull out of his hat to make this thing a professional event and make it big and the biggest effort they can have,’ he told Yahoo! about his hopes for the event, which takes place in Inglewood, California next year. ‘It’s just a matter of the NFL pulling the trigger.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Petition To Rename Ronald Reagan Airport After Jojo Siwa Surpasses 70,000 Signatures
Celebrity

Petition To Rename Ronald Reagan Airport After Jojo Siwa Surpasses 70,000 Signatures

Vatican Urged To Apologise After Remains Of 215 Indigenous Children Discovered At School In Canada
News

Vatican Urged To Apologise After Remains Of 215 Indigenous Children Discovered At School In Canada

People Are Stunned After Only Just Realising How Big Moose Can Be
Animals

People Are Stunned After Only Just Realising How Big Moose Can Be

Kendall Jenner Accused Of Ripping Off Tequila Brand And Charging Double
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Accused Of Ripping Off Tequila Brand And Charging Double

Topics: Music, Eminem, Hip Hop, Snoop Dogg

Credits

Rap-Up

  1. Rap-Up

    EMINEM ADDRESSES SNOOP DOGG BEEF ON ‘KILLER (REMIX)’

 