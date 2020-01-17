Eminem Branded 'Sick' For Joking About Ariana Grande Concert Bombing In New Song PA Images

Eminem has received heavy backlash after releasing a song that makes light of the 2017 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

The rapper dropped a surprise new album, titled Music To Be Murdered By, in the early hours of January 17, treating fans to a music video as well as songs featuring the likes of late rapper Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Royce Da 5’9″, Skylar Grey and Young M.A.

While most of the new tracks have been welcomed by fans, the song Unaccommodating has been slammed for being undeniably inappropriate.

The song is the second track on the album, and references the bombing that took place during Ariana’s concert in Manchester, UK, on May 22 2017. The heinous attack killed 22 people and injured many more.

In spite of the horrific nature of the event, Eminem used the bombing to form lyrics in Unaccommodating, rapping:

But I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game. Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.

Ariana Grande PA Images

The 47-year-old followed the lines with the sound of an explosion, adding insult to injury for all those who were affected by the horrific bombing.

The lyrics are entirely thoughtless, disrespectful and cruel, especially to those whose lives were irreversibly changed by the attack.

Shortly after the album dropped, infuriated listeners took to social media to criticise Eminem for his insensitive lyrics.

One person wrote:

eminem literally just made a joke about the manchester bombing at ariana grande’s concert… that is just so f*cking sick, y’all better not give this man any attention. people literally lost their lives, and you’re going to release music and try to make a profit off of them? [sic]

Another tweeted:

Eminem singing “I’m contemplating yelling bombs away on the game like I’m outside an Ariana Grande concert” is being applauded? It’s f*cking insensitive… It was traumatic for both @ArianaGrande and her fandom.

Ariana does not appear to have addressed the hurtful lyric at the time of writing, January 17, though Eminem’s history of controversy suggests he’ll stand by what he said. Unaccommodating is full of questionable references, one of which involves him making a pun out of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden’s name.

He raps:

Here comes Saddam Hussein, Ayatollah Khomeini

Where’s Osama been? I been laden lately.

The surprise release of Music To Be Murdered By arrives on the same day as rapper Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles, which Miller recorded before his untimely death in September 2018.

Mac Miller PA Images

While the shared release date is likely coincidental, some of Ariana’s fans believe Eminem has rubbed salt in the wound as the thank u, next singer had previously been in a relationship with Miller.

One fan wrote:

Eminem really dropped an album the same day as Mac Miller posthumous album and made light of the Ariana Grande concert bombing. What a piece of sh*t.

Though the lyrics of Unaccommodating have proved shocking, the new release is not the first time Eminem has made reference to the Manchester bombing in a song.

In the freestyle song Kick Off, released in November 2018, Eminem rapped:

Seeing Ariana Grande sing her last song of the evening/and as the audience from the damn concert is leaving, detonates the device strapped to his abdominal region I’m not gonna finish that for obvious reasons.

The lyrics were criticised at the time but the rapper clearly continues to deem the reference appropriate. It will be interesting to see if he responds to the most recent backlash.