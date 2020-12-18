Eminem Comes For Snoop Dogg And Tekashi 6ix9ine On New Song PA/6ix9ine/YouTube

In one of Eminem’s new tracks, he disses fellow rappers Snoop Dogg and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Rappers are forever calling each other out in their songs, something Eminem’s new track Zeus does, featuring White Gold.

The track comes as part of his surprise album release today, December 18, named Music to Be Murdered By Side B; a sequel to his Music To Be Murdered By album that dropped in January.

The 48-year-old doesn’t wait to throw shade either. In the first five second of the song, he’s already taken shots at Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Eminem PA Images

The lyrics read, ‘She says I’m trash but she listens to Tekashi. B*tch, you lost me.’

The comment is likely to come off the back of Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, taking the crown from Eminem for the most-viewed hip-hop video within a 24-hour time span for his song GOOBA back in May. It reached 63 million views in one day while Shady’s 2018 song Killshot previously held the title.

23-year-old Tekashi isn’t the only one Eminem takes aim at, the Kamikaze rapper also disses Snoop Dogg after he failed to include Shady in his top 10 rappers list of all time,TMZ reports.

Snoop Dogg PA Images

Branding Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, as ‘the great white hope’, Snoop says, ‘[Dr Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position to be labelled as one of the top ten rappers ever… I don’t think so.’ Ouch.

Hitting back at Snoop’s comments, part of the lyrics in Zeus read:

And as far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me. But, just not in my camp. I’m diplomatic, ’cause I’m tryna’ be. Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me. Man, dog, you was like a damn God to me. Man, not really. I had dog backwards.

Zeus isn’t all shade though. Eminem uses the song to apologise to Rihanna after a 10-year-old track was leaked last year where the rapper sided with Chris Brown following his assault on the singer in 2009. Rihanna and Eminem had released two hit songs together prior to leak – Monster and Love The Way You Lie.

Rihanna President Donald Trump PA Images

Now saying sorry to Rihanna, Shady says in Zeus, ‘But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest, and wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna. For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri. It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me.’

The Needed Me singer is yet to respond to his apology following the song’s release today.