Eminem Creates ‘Music To Be Quarantined By’ Playlist Of His Favourite Songs PA Images/@eminem/Instagram

Eminem has created a ‘Music To Be Quarantined By’ playlist, featuring some of his favourite songs.

Advert

The playlist title is a spin-off of his latest album Music To Be Murdered By – and with a slightly more optimistic name, the new playlist is set to be full of some major tunes by a whole host of amazing artists.

Slim Shady debuted the playlist yesterday, May 2, on his show Shade45 on SiriusXM radio – but don’t worry if you missed it, as it’s going to be replayed throughout the month.

Songs on Eminem’s playlist include tracks by Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, Beastie Boys and Wu-Tang Clan. No Mariah Carey then?

Advert

As well as his playlist, the Detroit-born rapper announced the winners of his Love Your DJ competition, through the Marshal Mathers Foundation, in which local DJs submitted their songs to the radio station with the chance of having it played on air.

By just by uploading their content, the first 500 entries received $313 – paying homage to the Detroit area code. However, only 15 grand prize winners were selected from the first 500 applicants, with judges from Shady Records choosing which mixtapes to play on air.

According to SiriusXM, the winning mixtapes were judged on ‘sound quality, originality, and texture of the entry, as it fits within the sound of Shade45 programming on SiriusXM.’

The winning DJ’s were debuted on the radio show last night, May 2, with Eminem sharing the successful 15 DJ’s names on Instagram.

The rapper recently achieved 12 years of sobriety, sharing a commemorative coin on Instagram, writing: ‘Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid.’

Eminem spoke about his journey to sobriety in the 2012 documentary How To Make Money Selling Drugs and explained he doesn’t know at what point that it started to become a problem. He also didn’t believe people when they approached him with their concerns.

Speaking to Vibe magazine after the release of his 2010 Recovery album, Eminem spoke about how he felt ‘stronger than ever’.

Advert

Eminem PA Images

He said:

I feel stronger than ever, better than ever, nothing is going to stop me. That is the undertone of the record. It’s also; I think that, um, by me putting out a record like this, it can show people that no matter how down you are, it does get better.

Helping budding DJs by playing their mixtapes on air, sharing new music on his playlist and reaching 12 years of sobriety? Seems like Em’s still got a lot to give.