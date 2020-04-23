Eminem Donates Mom's Spaghetti To Frontline Caregivers In His Hometown Of Detroit eminem/henryfordhealthsystem/Instagram

Eminem is providing comfort to caregivers in the best way he knows how; donating vats of ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ to hospitals in his hometown.

The rapper, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has been silently showing gratitude to those working on the frontline in Detroit, which is one of the worst-hit places in the US, having more fatalities per capita than any major city after New York.

Staff at Detroit’s Henry Ford Hospital and Detroit Medical Center shared pictures of Eminem’s donation, which included tubs of spaghetti and tomato sauce labeled with the Shady Records logo and the words: ‘Thank you frontline caregivers’.

eminem mom's spaghetti HenryFordNews/Twitter

Even if you’re not a fan of the rapper, you’ll be aware of the lyric made famous in his 2002 song Lose Yourself: ‘His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, there’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.’

As well as being an absolutely iconic lyric though, the phrase has become more than that in recent years, with Eminem capitalising on its popularity a few years back when he opened up a pop-up restaurant called Mom’s Spaghetti in 2017.

The pop-up restaurant then made an appearance at Coachella the following year, as well as at Detroit concert venue The Shelter, to promote his album Revival – again in 2018 – but appears to have gone relatively unmentioned since then. Until now, that is.

While Eminem himself hasn’t spoken out about his donation, Henry Ford Hospital praised the rapper on social media, writing: ‘Our #HealthcareHeroes “lost themselves” in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!’

Workers at the Detroit Medical Center also posted to social media on Wednesday, April 22, thanking Union Joints – a Michigan-based independent restaurant group that provided the catering for Eminem’s ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ pop-up in 2017 – for the ‘generous donation of meals to support our staff’.

They continued:

They served one of their specialties, also a favourite of Eminem, titled ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’. We offer our heartfelt thanks and are grateful for the support.

Em’s generous donation comes after Michigan released the latest figures for the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, with 33,966 confirmed cases and 2,813 reported deaths. A high percentage of those cases (8,026) are in Detroit alone, with 747 confirmed deaths in the city.

Hopefully Em’s spaghetti will provide a small comfort to those working tirelessly to tackle the virus throughout the city.