Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By: Side B’

by : Emily Brown on : 18 Dec 2020 07:02
PA Images

Christmas has come early for Eminem fans as the rapper has just dropped a new album titled Music To Be Murdered By: Side B. 

Speculation about the follow-up album began to spread earlier this week, and thankfully the rumour mill happened to churn out some truth on this occasion.

Eminem confirmed the news on Instagram with a picture of the album cover, writing: ‘Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more… enjoy Side B.’



The album dropped on streaming services at midnight, December 18, treating fans to 16 new tracks featuring the likes of Ty Dolla Sign, DJ Premier, Skylar Grey, Dr. Dre, and more.

As well as gifting fans the new album, the Rap God also dropped the official music video for GNAT, directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade.

Music To Be Murdered By: Side B follows the original Music to Be Murdered By which dropped out of nowhere at the beginning of this year. Eminem evidently has a thing for surprising his fans, as his tenth studio album, Kamikaze, also came as a surprise in 2018.

Fans began to question the arrival of the latest album after apparent cover art and track listings were leaked online. Eminem didn’t comment on the rumours, but Shady Records exec KXNG Crooked responded to say he could ‘absolutely not confirm ANYTHING that has [his] logo on it.’

Though the track listing had the correct album title, the song titles are different and only listed 12, rather than 16. Internet Stans might have thought they were ahead of the game, but Eminem evidently still managed to win this round.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Music, Album, Eminem, Rap

