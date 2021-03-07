unilad
Advert

Eminem Fans Put Pressure On Gen Z To Stop Cancel Campaign After Rapper Hits Back

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 07 Mar 2021 09:44
Eminem Fans Put Pressure On Gen Z To Stop Cancel Campaign After Rapper Hits Backgabyj305/TikTok/PA Images

Eminem fans have upped the ante in defending the rapper on social media, claiming no one will ever be able to cancel him.

It comes after the 8 Mile star released the animated video for his latest track Tone Deaf, in which he references social media users calling for him to be cancelled.

Advert

In the lyrics for the track, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, says he can’t understand a word they say because he’s ‘tone deaf’.

Check it out here:

‘I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey, I’m tone deaf. Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me,’ he says.

Advert

Although he doesn’t directly address the TikTokers, the timing of the video’s release can’t be a coincidence, and it certainly seems as though he’s responding to a number of videos in which people tried to call out the ‘problematic’ lyrics in his track Love The Way You Lie with Rihanna.

Ever since the videos emerged, die-hard millennial Slim Shady fans have clapped back in defending the rapper, claiming he’s simply a lyricist. But, there’s absolutely no denying they’ve upped the ante since Em himself weighed in on the debate.

@gabyj305All the snowflakes are gonna hibernate for a while after that #canceleminem2021♬ My Darling – Eminem

Advert

‘Sheesh, Eminem dissed back. MOFOs got burned alive. Imagine trying to cancel someone whose career is cancelling people,’ another wrote.

Advert

A third wrote, ‘Eminem built his career on being offensive and now Gen Z wants to cancel him for being offensive… It ain’t happening.’

Meanwhile, others have criticised the new track, saying he deserves to be cancelled for that alone.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Eminem Hits Back At Gen Z For Trying To Cancel Him With New Video For ‘Tone Deaf’
Music

Eminem Hits Back At Gen Z For Trying To Cancel Him With New Video For ‘Tone Deaf’

Mountain Where Soil Is ‘90% Gold’ Discovered In Democratic Republic Of The Congo
News

Mountain Where Soil Is ‘90% Gold’ Discovered In Democratic Republic Of The Congo

Black Colonel Finally Being Promoted By Marine Corps After Being Passed Over Three Times
News

Black Colonel Finally Being Promoted By Marine Corps After Being Passed Over Three Times

Guy Pretends New PlayStation 5 Is A Wi-Fi Router To Sneak It Into Family Home
Technology

Guy Pretends New PlayStation 5 Is A Wi-Fi Router To Sneak It Into Family Home

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Music, Cancel Culture, Eminem, Gen Z, millennials, TikTok

 