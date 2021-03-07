Eminem Fans Put Pressure On Gen Z To Stop Cancel Campaign After Rapper Hits Back

gabyj305/TikTok/PA Images

Eminem fans have upped the ante in defending the rapper on social media, claiming no one will ever be able to cancel him.

It comes after the 8 Mile star released the animated video for his latest track Tone Deaf, in which he references social media users calling for him to be cancelled.

Advert 10

In the lyrics for the track, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, says he can’t understand a word they say because he’s ‘tone deaf’.

Check it out here:

‘I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey, I’m tone deaf. Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me,’ he says.

Advert 10

Although he doesn’t directly address the TikTokers, the timing of the video’s release can’t be a coincidence, and it certainly seems as though he’s responding to a number of videos in which people tried to call out the ‘problematic’ lyrics in his track Love The Way You Lie with Rihanna.

Ever since the videos emerged, die-hard millennial Slim Shady fans have clapped back in defending the rapper, claiming he’s simply a lyricist. But, there’s absolutely no denying they’ve upped the ante since Em himself weighed in on the debate.

Advert 10

‘Sheesh, Eminem dissed back. MOFOs got burned alive. Imagine trying to cancel someone whose career is cancelling people,’ another wrote.

Advert 10

A third wrote, ‘Eminem built his career on being offensive and now Gen Z wants to cancel him for being offensive… It ain’t happening.’

Meanwhile, others have criticised the new track, saying he deserves to be cancelled for that alone.