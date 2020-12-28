Eminem Fans Say They Feel Old As His Daughter Turns 25 yallen1851/Twitter/hailiejade

Eminem’s daughter Hailie recently turned 25, and it’s got the rapper’s fans wondering where the time has gone.

Hailie Jade Mathers has been a pretty familiar figure for millennial rap fans from a young age, having featured prominently in several of Eminem’s songs during the early 2000s. But it’s 2020 now, and those fans are struggling to get their heads around the fact that the 25-year-old social media influencer is the same cute toddler that appeared in the Mockingbird video.

In response to a birthday post on Hailie’s Instagram account, one fan commented ‘Em’s daughter Hailie is 25. I am so f***ing old’, while another added, ‘what happened to the little girl from My Dad’s Gone Crazy?’

On Twitter, fans shared recent photos of Hailie, and similarly complained that her birthday was forcing them to come to terms with their own mortality. One posted: ‘I just found out Eminem’s daughter Hailie is 25 and I think I just grew a grey hair…’

Earlier this year, Eminem opened up about his experience of parenting on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, where he spoke about how proud he is of his oldest daughter.

The rap icon revealed that Hailie had graduated from Michigan State University with a 3.9 GPA, and said, ‘She’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure’.

Eminem, who also adopted Hailie’s half sister and raised his niece, told Tyson that raising children was his proudest achievement, which is quite the statement coming from a guy who’s won 15 Grammys.

PA Images

He admitted that ‘it’s definitely crazy’ to have a daughter in her mid-20s, adding, ‘When I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of is being able to raise kids’.

Hailie currently has two million followers on Instagram, and has been giving fans a glimpse inside her famous dad’s home as she’s isolated with her family during the pandemic.

Eminem recently released the deluxe edition of his 11th studio album Music To Be Murdered By, featuring 16 new tracks alongside the 20 from the original album. Earlier this year, his single Godzilla went to number one in the UK, however other songs on the album have been criticised for lyrics relating to the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting and Manchester Arena bombing. In an open letter, Eminem defended his record, saying that the album was ‘designed to shock the conscience’.