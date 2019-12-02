Eminem Fires Serious Shots At Iggy Azalea And ‘Milli Vanilli Hip Hop’

PA

Eminem has unleashed his famously fiery side once again in a new track, taking aim at Iggy Azalea.

Advertisements

The very last track on the newly released WWCD (What Would Chine Gunn Do) album, entitled Bang (Remix), asks people not to compare him with that ‘Iggy b*tch / Or all this f*ckin’ Milli Vanilli hip hop’.

WWCD is a 13-track album from Buffalo-based Griselda Records, and includes contributions from guest rappers such as Raekwon and 50 Cent, as well as Eminem.

Advertisements

Getty

Once again asserting his superiority over members of the newer generation of hip hop, the 47-year-old rapper raged:

Do not compare me to that Iggy b*tch / Or all this f*ckin’ Milli Vanilli hip hop / This is where all that silly sh*t stops / Compare me to the pistol that triggered this thought / The semi, the Glock, 9 millis get cocked, I’m sending a shot. Don’t come around with them floss raps tryna stunt/Compare me to Meek, big wheelies get popped

/One by one, compare ’em to scabs, I’m picking them off.

In terms of artists Eminem is okay with you comparing him with, the list is – to be fair to him – fairly extensive:

Compare me to lightnin’, that similarity’s strikin’/Compare me to Jaws/Compare me to Manson, Marilyn or Charles/Compare me to Nas, Biggie, or Pac.

You can listen to the heated track for yourself below:

Duly noted. This isn’t the first time Em has revealed Iggy Azalea isn’t exactly his cup of tea.

Advertisements

In his 2018 diss track Killshot, Slim Shady took a break from skewering Machine Gun Kelly to blast Azalea and Taylor Swift:

You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggie, no Jay/ Next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy h*, you about to really blow.

PA Images

At the time, Azalea hit back at Em for his supposedly ‘lazy bars’, tweeting:

Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars. […] And that’s my unbiased opinion from a girl that watched this guys set and sung the words in the crowd. I’d think it regardless. One of the greatest to do it, I’m NOT in dispute about that. But I do think the name dropping thing has become a crotch. [sic] Also let’s talk about why it’s lazy now; but wasn’t in the earlier work. The earlier stuff was crazy, twisted and creative. This stuff feels more like picking names that fit easily into a rhyme scheme.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what the Pussy rapper thinks about this latest track…

Advertisements

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]