Eminem Had To ‘Relearn’ How To Rap Again After Drug Overdose

I have zero recollection of even remembering doing that verse.

Like the rhyme schemes didn’t even sound like familiar to me. So I was caught off-guard too. I was like, ‘What the f**k, I said that?’ That was during early stages of the Relapse record that I was working on.

It’s 10-plus years old, but not making excuses for it. I said it and I was wrong for saying that. It was fu**ing stupid…because of the drug situation that I went through and having to relearn a lot of things, that was one of those things that it was like, ‘Well, if it rhymes, say it.’