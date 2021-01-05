Eminem Had To ‘Relearn’ How To Rap Again After Drug Overdose
Eminem has revealed that he had to ‘relearn’ how to rap again, following a near-fatal drug overdose 13 years ago.
The legendary rapper admitted that his overdose in 2007 had a big impact on his craft, explaining that the difficult period in his life also led to one of his most controversial verses, which he claims he had ‘zero recollection’ of recording.
Appearing on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 radio show with host Gray Rizzy, Eminem said that his verse on the leaked B.O.B track Things Get Worse, in which he refers to Chris Brown’s assault of Rihanna in 2009, saying ‘of course I side with Chris Brown, I’d beat a bitch down too,’ was recorded at a time when he was relearning how to write his bars.
According to Eminem, the leaked snippet, which appeared online in 2019, was recorded almost a decade previously as part of his work for 2009’s Relapse. A year later, he collaborated with Rihanna on the Grammy nominated Love The Way You Lie, which drew both praise and controversy for its portrayal of domestic violence.
Now, Eminem has elaborated on the story behind the verse for the first time, saying as per Rap Up:
I have zero recollection of even remembering doing that verse.
Like the rhyme schemes didn’t even sound like familiar to me. So I was caught off-guard too. I was like, ‘What the f**k, I said that?’ That was during early stages of the Relapse record that I was working on.
It’s 10-plus years old, but not making excuses for it. I said it and I was wrong for saying that. It was fu**ing stupid…because of the drug situation that I went through and having to relearn a lot of things, that was one of those things that it was like, ‘Well, if it rhymes, say it.’
Eminem recently apologised to Rihanna for the verse in a track on the deluxe reissue of Music to Be Murdered By, which was released last month. On the track, Zeus, he raps: ‘But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna / For that song that leaked / I’m sorry, Rih / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief / Regardless, it was wrong of me.’
Speaking on the show, Eminem stopped short of defending the lyrics, but claimed that his mindset at the time following his overdose meant he didn’t consider how offensive they were.
He said:
I think that being able to look back, I mean, that’s not even an excuse, but I’m just saying like that there was a phase I was going through with that Relapse record. I don’t know. It was one of those things. I think I just said it cause it rhymed. And I think I’m sure looking back now, I should have thought better of it.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247.
