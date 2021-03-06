Eminem Hits Back At Gen Z For Trying To Cancel Him With New Video For ‘Tone Deaf’

PA/snmmerr/TikTok

Eminem has hit back at TikTokers trying to cancel him over ‘problematic’ lyrics with a new video.

The rapper has been trending on social media over the last week after some Gen Z TikTokers began sharing lyrics from his Love The Way You Lie track with Rihanna, calling for him to be cancelled.

Advert 10

The line, which TikTokers have said glorifies domestic abuse, reads, ‘I know I’m a liar, if she ever tries to f*cking leave again I’ma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire.’

One video simply shows a girl listening to the lyrics, while the caption reads, ‘Yesssss let’s cancel him.’

Another video showed someone else listening to the same line, with the caption, ‘No wonder I’m toxic, I grew up listening to this song.’

Advert 10

In response, thousands of millennials took to Twitter and TikTok, hitting out at Gen Z in defence of the rapper, who they say is simply a ‘lyricist’.

For the most part, Eminem had stayed quiet throughout all the drama, sitting back and letting die-hard fans defend him all over social media – until now.

The rapper has now released the new animated video for his 2020 track Tone Deaf, in which he appears to take aim at Gen Z for trying to cancel him.

Advert 10

Check it out here:

Em shared a clip from the track on his Twitter, in which he appears to directly address the scandal with lyrics which read:

I can’t understand a word you say, I’m tone deaf. I think this way I prefer stay, I’m tone deaf. I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey, I’m tone deaf. ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me.

Advert 10

Either way, it doesn’t seem like Eminem is going to be losing sleep over it.