unilad
Advert

Eminem Hits Back At Gen Z For Trying To Cancel Him With New Video For ‘Tone Deaf’

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 06 Mar 2021 09:48
Eminem Hits Back At Gen Z For Trying To Cancel Him With New Video For 'Tone Deaf'PA/snmmerr/TikTok

Eminem has hit back at TikTokers trying to cancel him over ‘problematic’ lyrics with a new video.

The rapper has been trending on social media over the last week after some Gen Z TikTokers began sharing lyrics from his Love The Way You Lie track with Rihanna, calling for him to be cancelled.

Advert

The line, which TikTokers have said glorifies domestic abuse, reads, ‘I know I’m a liar, if she ever tries to f*cking leave again I’ma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire.’

One video simply shows a girl listening to the lyrics, while the caption reads, ‘Yesssss let’s cancel him.’

Another video showed someone else listening to the same line, with the caption, ‘No wonder I’m toxic, I grew up listening to this song.’

Advert

In response, thousands of millennials took to Twitter and TikTok, hitting out at Gen Z in defence of the rapper, who they say is simply a ‘lyricist’.

For the most part, Eminem had stayed quiet throughout all the drama, sitting back and letting die-hard fans defend him all over social media – until now.

The rapper has now released the new animated video for his 2020 track Tone Deaf, in which he appears to take aim at Gen Z for trying to cancel him.

Advert

Check it out here:

Em shared a clip from the track on his Twitter, in which he appears to directly address the scandal with lyrics which read:

I can’t understand a word you say, I’m tone deaf. I think this way I prefer stay, I’m tone deaf.

I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey, I’m tone deaf. ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me.

Advert

Either way, it doesn’t seem like Eminem is going to be losing sleep over it.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Millennials Fight Back After Gen Z Try To Cancel Eminem For Being Problematic
Music

Millennials Fight Back After Gen Z Try To Cancel Eminem For Being Problematic

Mountain Where Soil Is ‘90% Gold’ Discovered In Democratic Republic Of The Congo
News

Mountain Where Soil Is ‘90% Gold’ Discovered In Democratic Republic Of The Congo

Black Colonel Finally Being Promoted By Marine Corps After Being Passed Over Three Times
News

Black Colonel Finally Being Promoted By Marine Corps After Being Passed Over Three Times

Guy Pretends New PlayStation 5 Is A Wi-Fi Router To Sneak It Into Family Home
Technology

Guy Pretends New PlayStation 5 Is A Wi-Fi Router To Sneak It Into Family Home

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Music, Eminem, Gen Z, Now, TikTok

Credits

Twitter

  1. Twitter

    @Eminem

 