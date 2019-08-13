Eminem Is Boring For Rapping About Drugs And Rehab, Says Noel Gallagher

PA

Noel Gallagher is at it again, this time calling Eminem ‘boring’ because of the topics he raps about – namely drugs and rehab.

Listen, I realise certain artists’ music isn’t to everyone’s taste, but boring and Eminem just can’t be used in the same sentence together – unless it’s to say he absolutely, 100 per cent, is not boring.

Nevertheless, good old Noel has somehow managed it, lashing out at the rapper’s tendency to rap about his past in a recent interview.

The former Oasis star made the comment when asked if he still thinks Em is an ‘idiot,’ 14 years after he used this term to describe the Detroit rapper.

Gallagher told Ireland’s Sunday Independent newspaper, as per NME:

Er, he is one of those guys that goes into rehab and then they sing about it for the next 20 years. You did a bit of f*cking coke. You had a drink. Haven’t we all. I have never felt the need to be one of those f*cking people. It’s boring.

This follows on from Gallagher’s 2005 rant about his hate of rap music in which he said he ‘f*cking despise[s] hip-hop’ before branding Em a ‘f*cking idiot’ and describing 50 Cent as ‘the most distasteful character’ he has ever crossed in his life. Well.

Noel’s recent criticism of Slim Shady didn’t stop at calling him boring though. Oh no, the former Oasis member had plenty more to say on the matter, focusing on Em’s song-writing abilities.

The singer continued:

But writing songs about drugs is as boring as writing songs about coming out the other side of drugs.

Apparently talking about writing songs while high on drugs is completely acceptable though, because the Gallagher brother went on to talk about how he wrote ‘f*cking amazing’ songs while high on cocaine – including Supersonic.

He continued: ‘I’ve written songs on coke and it’s been complete gibberish and it has been f*cking amazing’. However, he did admit some of his material wasn’t up to scratch – for example Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants – because he ‘had nothing to say’.

Em isn’t the only star Noel’s referred to as an idiot, either:

The 52-year-old singer felt the need to take a swipe at up-and-coming star Lewis Capaldi (bae) earlier this summer, asking ‘who the fuck’s that idiot?’

I mean come on Noel, get yourself a new insult every once in a while will ya? Lewis didn’t seem to mind though, even vowing to reunite Oasis in the near future.

Hmm, I think you might have a way to go there, Lewis.

