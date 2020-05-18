Eminem Is Ready For Instagram Rap Battle With DMX, Says N.O.R.E. PA Images/Universal Pictures

Eminem and DMX are prepared to go head-to-head in a Verzuz rap battle sometime in the near future, at least if N.O.R.E is to believed.

The two former collaborators are apparently planning to square off against each other once more, according to an Instagram post by the American rapper, whose real name is Victor Santiago, Jr.

The reveal comes after N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN – during a recent episode of Drink Champs – asked their guest Fat Joe who he thinks Eminem should go up against in a hypothetical Instagram Live battle.

Eminem PA Images

Joe put DMX’s name in the ring, describing him as ‘legendary’, ‘iconic’, and a ‘superhero’ before adding, as per Complex: ‘DMX got the biggest hits in the world, one of the greatest rappers of all time… And everything I’m saying is understated. He’s bigger than that.’

Now it seems his suggestion is turning into a reality, with N.O.R.E. sharing a picture of him and DMX playing a giant game of Jenga on Instagram alongside an extremely telling caption.

He wrote:

This moment is so Legend !!! 3 minutes before this [Swizz Beatz] CALLS [DMX] and says Eminem is down for that smoke.

The rapper continued by stating that DMX is welcoming the challenge – ‘X SAY HE CAN GET’ – before saying he personally still has his eyes set on one particular opponent: ‘I STILL WANT [JAY-Z]’. This is in relation to an offer made by DMX to Jay-Z a few weeks back, where he invited the rapper to take part in a Verzuz battle.

That particular offer went unanswered, but now it seems we might be about to get an even better pairing, with N.O.R.E. writing: ‘SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES SHIT SORRY IF I WASNT POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m riding wit the DOG!!!’

The battle between Em and DMX hasn’t officially been announced by either Swizz Beatz or Timbaland – the co-creators of Verzuz, a new online series that sees artists battle it out on social media, in a similar way to real-life hip-hop battles – and we don’t know if DMX has accepted the challenge yet.

But if he does, and this does go ahead, it’s set to be the most-watched Verzuz battle yet. Scratch that, it’s set to be the most-watched rap battle yet. There, I said it.

DMX PA Images

Well, the wheels are in motion now so we can only hope somebody gives us more information ASAP.