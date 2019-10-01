Eminem Is Working On A New Album, 50 Cent Says

eminem/Instagram/PA

Let’s hope Eminem wasn’t planning on doing another surprise album drop, because 50 Cent has said the rapper is working on a new project.

Em’s last album, Kamikaze, blew many fans away when it was released out of the blue last year, though I think it’s safe to say Machine Gun Kelly wasn’t one of them.

Eminem’s track Killshot dissed the younger rapper and added fuel to an already blazing fire, resulting in a back-and-forth between the two artists which continued for months after the release of Kamikaze.

Thankfully, however, the feud obviously hasn’t taken up too much of Eminem’s time as 50 Cent mentioned a new album while promoting his show Power in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

After being asked about his music, the 44-year-old spoke about his recent collaboration with Em on the song Remember The Name from Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Album.

50 explained how Eminem and Ed were talking about working together while he just so happened to be there, so he ended up on the track alongside them.

Eminem apparently didn’t seem too convinced by the idea of collaborating with both Ed and 50 at first, as he reportedly said to Ed, ‘what the f*ck is going on, it’s supposed to be me and you, fool.’ However things obviously turned out well enough to warrant another collaboration.

50 continued:

I got another record from Em he sent me for his new album.

The In Da Club star previously mentioned working with Eminem on a new song during an appearance on Real 92.3 in Los Angeles.

Though he didn’t explicitly say the track was for Slim’s next album, he appeared to acknowledge it was when radio hosts Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed inquired about it.

At the time, he said:

He sent me a record now, he working now. He got some things, man. Still the highest rap-selling artist in the world.

Unfortunately 50 hasn’t shared too many details about the music, so when this new project will be shared with the world remains a mystery, but I’m sure fans will be excited to hear something’s in the works.

Who knows, the new track could even be a continuation of Em’s feud with MGK. The actor showed his support for Slim in the midst of the battle last year, so perhaps the pair are coming together to create the ultimate diss track.

Watch this space!

