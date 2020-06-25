Eminem Issues Rare Apology To Diddy For Diss In Leaked Song PA Images

Eminem has broken his silence over leaked lyrics in which he dissed Diddy’s media company, issuing a rare apology and admitting his words were an ‘unnecessary distraction’.

It comes after an alternate verse from Em’s track Bang – featuring Conway The Machine – leaked online earlier this week, in which the Lose Yourself rapper took aim at TV network REVOLT.

While the verse begins with him praising Diddy, real name Sean Combs, Em goes on to rap: ‘F*ck REVOLT / Y’all are like a f*cked up remote / Now I get it why our button’s broke.’ He also dissed former friend Joe Budden, who works at REVOLT TV presenting State of the Culture.

The leaked verse led REVOLT, which was founded in 2013 by Diddy, to issue a statement on the matter, calling the rapper out for ‘trying to come for [them]’ – particularly at a time when the majority Black business is doing everything in their power to use its platform to focus on racial equality amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

In a statement issued to Billboard earlier this week, the company called Eminem ‘a guest in Black culture’, adding: ‘REVOLT is a BLACK media company, owned by a Black entrepreneur, with a majority Black team – that is authentic and real about this.’

The statement continued:

With the immediate need for REVOLT to use our platform for the important issues regarding social justice, equality, and ensuring continuing to be the outlet – across ALL OUR PLATFORMS, we’re doing important work. Eminem trying to come for us is an unneeded distraction. It is not OK.

In response, the rapper made the unprecedented move of apologising for the lyrics, which he said were ‘never meant’ to be heard. He also said he ‘agrees with’ REVOLT that the leak is an ‘unnecessary distraction’.

‘I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back,’ he explained in a statement posted to Twitter, adding things he ‘never intended to release’ continue to leak ‘from the huge WeTransfer hack’.

Eminem went on to say he ‘doesn’t have any issues with REVOLT’ and would actually ‘welcome the opportunity to work with them on some positive things and turn this in a different direction’.

While REVOLT is yet to respond to the rapper’s apology, many of his fans praised him for owning up to his mistake and apologising. ‘You are beyond a humble king,’ one social media user wrote.

Others were just in shock they’d lived long enough to see an Eminem apology, as the rapper is known for frequently dissing a range of celebs and public figures without even so much as an acknowledgement that he did so.

It looks like this will be the end of that feud then; I wouldn’t expect another diss track, at least.