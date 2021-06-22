Eminem Proves That Something Does Actually Rhyme With Orange
If anyone in the world was going to find a way to make orange rhyme with something, it would of course be Eminem.
What does actually rhyme with orange, I hear you ask? Morange? Porange? Lorange? Well, the word wizard that is Eminem has worked out an innovative way to make it work.
While the real Slim Shady noted that nothing is going to rhyme with orange perfectly, he told Anderson Cooper that if you enunciate the word, you’re able to make it (almost) rhyme with other things.
Check it out:
He explained:
The word orange doesn’t rhyme with anything, and it kind of pisses me off because I can think of a lot of things that rhyme with orange. If you’re taking the word at face value, and you just say ‘orange’, nothing is going to rhyme with it exactly.
If you enunciate it and make it more than one syllable, or-ange, you can say, like, I put my or-ange, four inch, door hinge in storage and ate por-idge with George.
‘You just kind of have to figure out the science of breaking down words’, he added.
Mind blown? Mine too.
TikToker @siphers_ shared a snippet of Eminem’s 2010 interview with Cooper on the video sharing platform, and I’m not alone in being impressed by the rapper’s logic.
One person commented on the video, which has racked up almost three million views, ‘This is why he is the greatest rapper of all time.’ Meanwhile, someone else said, ‘He’s so smart. His story is amazing. He deserves a lot of respect’.
CreditsTiktok/SIPHERS
