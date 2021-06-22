Eminem Proves That Something Does Actually Rhyme With Orange

The word orange doesn’t rhyme with anything, and it kind of pisses me off because I can think of a lot of things that rhyme with orange. If you’re taking the word at face value, and you just say ‘orange’, nothing is going to rhyme with it exactly.

If you enunciate it and make it more than one syllable, or-ange, you can say, like, I put my or-ange, four inch, door hinge in storage and ate por-idge with George.