Eminem Reportedly Dropping Surprise Album Sequel This Friday PA Images/joe_unofficial/Twitter

Surprise album sequels are having a bit of the moment, and some fans are hoping that the next artist to jump on the train could be none other than Slim Shady himself.

According to reports, Eminem may be getting ready to drop the deluxe edition of Music To Be Murdered By, 11 months after the album was first released in January.

Advert 10

Over the weekend, leaked cover art and track listings had fans speculating that the album was imminent. A sheet of paper with various record label logos on the header showed a tracklist of 12 songs, including multiple features from a range of artists including Cordae, Royce da 5’9″, Boogie and Skylar Grey.

If the tracklist is indeed real, it also looks like Eminem may have enlisted some other unexpected guests for the deluxe edition of his latest release, with indie artists Bon Iver and Phoebe Bridgers also named in the leak.

The picture of the apparent release confirmation Eminem’s label listed the release date as December 18, 2020, however it’s important to note that none of this has been confirmed. Since the leak, some of the artists mentioned on the tracklist have poured cold water on the speculation.

Advert 10

Hiphop website XXL reports that White Gold, another of the featured artists, called the leak ‘super fake’, while rapper and label exec Crooked I tweeted ‘Dear Stans.. I can absolutely not confirm ANYTHING that has my logo on it. Sorry guys.’

Eminem’s most recent appearance come a few weeks ago on Saturday Night Live, with the rapper making a pre-taped cameo appearance in Pete Davidson’s PS5-based parody of Stan.