Eminem Responds Hilariously To Nick Cannon’s Mediocre Diss

PA

After Nick Cannon took a potshot at Eminem, claiming his chauffeur had a video of him ‘sucking a c*ck’, the Rap God has fired back.

The pair have had a bit of beef since 2009, when Eminem’s alleged relationship with Mariah Carey came to an end and she then married Cannon (she’s even denied her relationship with the rapper, targeting him with her hit single Obsessed that same year).

Cannon and Carey have since separated, but that hasn’t halted tensions between the actor and rapper. Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, most recently responded to Cannon in trademark style.

PA

After Cannon, 39, insinuated Eminem, 47, fired his chauffeur for recording the rapper with another man, he immediately responded.

Eminem wrote on Twitter:

U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

In an additional tweet, Eminem wrote: ‘I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!’

The rapper reignited the beef on Fat Joe’s new album Family Ties, where Eminem features on the song Lord Above.

Taking aim at Carey and her ex-husband, Eminem sings:

Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note. But that other dude’s whipped, that p*ssy got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do sh*t/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick/I should quit watchin’ news clips, yeah/My balls are too big, I should be talkin’ pool ‘Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I’m takin’ shots at you

The album was only released on Friday, December 6, but Cannon didn’t wait around. Just yesterday, December 9, the Wild N’ Out star released a song titled The Invitation, featuring Suge Knight and battle rappers Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips and Prince Eazy.

Honing in on Eminem’s family, Cannon sings:

Call Kim, somebody get Hailey and that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby. Took a page out of Drake book, this might get a Grammy/We going back to back until you respond—on the family/My baby mama killed you off a decade ago/You still crying about it b*tch, now who really the h*e?

Though, it appears people aren’t really that fussed about The Invitation, amassing only 13,000 likes on YouTube. Once again, further proof you don’t f*ck with the Real Slim Shady.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]