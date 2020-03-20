Eminem Responds To Mike Tyson Saying He’s ‘Only White Guy Who Knows What It’s Like To Be A N*****’
Eminem has become the latest to sit down with boxing legend Mike Tyson, for the latest episode of Hotboxin’.
The pair spoke about the very beginning of Eminem’s career, talking right through to his recent Oscar’s performance and his latest album, Music To Be Murdered By.
However, one of the most notable parts of the interview came at the very end, when Tyson praised Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers for becoming so successful, without having anything handed to him.
Check out the full episode here:
‘Everything you got was, f*cking, not even given to you,’ Tyson said. ‘You f*cking slaved for it, you know what I mean? You’re the only white guy that knows what it’s like to be a n*****’.
Em responded with an uncomfortable laugh, telling Tyson: ‘Not sure how to answer that, but erm, nah man. It’s… I mean, you know, we all got our story.’
The rapper also spoke about his appearance at February’s 92nd Annual Oscars event, where he surprised viewers by performing Lose Yourself, 17 years after it was featured in 8 Mile and won Best Original Song.
Despite the positive reaction, Eminem said he can’t watch his performance back because it was almost ruined by a technical hiccup.
He told Tyson:
When I went out there everything was cool. I go through the first verse and they had the mic pack that you wear to clip on your belt and your in-ears so you can hear the sound. And I’m rapping and all of a sudden I see between my legs the motherf*cking pack’s swinging.
Em added:
By that time the song is over and I’m like man, what the fuck. We rehearsed for that shit, I know the words to Lose Yourself, but we rehearsed that shit extra, extra, extra just so we didn’t fuck that up and that was the one thing we didn’t plan for and of course it went wrong.
I ain’t watched it. I got creeped out, I don’t want to see this shit, I’ll just get angry.
Tyson and Em also chatted about the video for his new track Godzilla, which includes cameos from Dr Dre, Mr Porter and Tyson.
The video, directed by Cole Bennett, shows Tyson mistakenly punching Eminem, hospitalising him.
‘If you hit me, I’d probably die. Like, right now,’ Em said, imagining as though the video were real. ‘I feel like you can still get in there and fuck people up’.
Godzilla, which sees Em rap 224 words in just 31 seconds, has also prompted a new challenge among rappers in which they’ve invited to share their own rapid fire on social media.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Eminem, Hotboxin', Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, Mike Tyson