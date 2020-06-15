Eminem Reveals His 17 Favourite Rappers Of All Time PA Images

Eminem couldn’t choose one rapper to name as the greatest of all time, so he decided split the title between his 17 favourite artists.

You could argue that you’re not allowed to give GOAT status to 17 different people, but I think Em’s standing as Rap God gives him the right to share the accolade. He might have chosen his 17 Rap Angels, but he’s not playing favourites.

The Lose Yourself singer announced his favourite rappers on Twitter yesterday, June 14, after YouTube personality No Life Shaq raised the question of who was the greatest of all time.

No Life Shaq admitted he went ‘way out of [his] comfort zone’ as he slid into the DMs of performers like Ice Cube, Lil Wayne, Drake, Joyner Lucas, Method Man, Polo G and Hopsin to ask for their thoughts, though he ‘knew a lot of people weren’t going to respond’.

Despite his doubts, he did manage to get a number of responses from those he’d reached out to, and after sharing the video of his attempts on Twitter he received a bonus reply from Eminem.

Em made clear he couldn’t choose just one name as he wrote ‘in no particular order’, saying for him the greatest rapper of all time was a ‘toss up’ between Lil Wayne, Tupac Shakur, Royce da 5’9″, JAY-Z, Redman, Treach, Kool G Rap, The Notorious B.I.G. and KXNG Crooked.

His response continued into a thread on Twitter as he added a few more names to his top spot, including LL Cool J, Nas, Joyner Lucas, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Rakim, André 3000 and Big Daddy Kane.

The rapper has previously given the GOAT title to Tupac, though that was for his songwriting skills, rather than for rapping.

While hosting his Music to Be Quarantined By show on his SiriusXM channel Shade45, Eminem introduced a song from Tupac, Rap-Up reports, and said: ‘This next song is from an artist that I feel like might be the greatest songwriter of all time. Debate what you want about MC skills and all that, because he had that too.’

Eminem’s Twitter response came as a big surprise to No Life Shaq, who shared Eminem’s tweets and responded ‘HAPPIEST DAY OF MY F*CKING LIFE…Besides my two boys being born!’

With Em’s repeated indications that he couldn’t choose just one rapper, I think it’d be fair for each of the 17 artists to label themselves as the GOAT, according to Eminem. As far as career successes go, I don’t think you could get much better than that.