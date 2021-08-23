Eminem Reveals Why He Will ‘Never Again Go To The Grammys’ In Explosive Interview

ePro Team: Support for Eminem and Shady Records/YouTube

He’s one of the most celebrated artists in Grammys history, but don’t expect to see Eminem showing up at the awards show any time soon.

The rapper has made his stance on the Grammys pretty clear over the years, calling out the Recording Academy multiple times, including in bars on The Real Slim Shady and 2018’s Lucky You.

Now, in the wake of controversy over the Grammy nominations process, fans are sharing a resurfaced interview from that same year, in which Eminem explains how he believes the show uses hip hop artists as a ‘selling point,’ while never giving them the big awards.

‘I’m tired of seeing it,’ he told Sway Calloway. ‘For whatever reason, they’re always pitching this hint that you might win album of the year, which used to be a big deal. I don’t think it’s a big deal now.’

Eminem went on to explain that while he can ‘respect’ losing out to iconic artists like Kanye West who have made a ‘massive impact,’ he’s sick of seeing artists heavily promoted by the awards show walk away empty-handed.

‘I sat at home this year for the Grammys and watched Jay and Kendrick not get it, and I felt like one of them should have got it,’ he said, referring to the 2017 show in which Bruno Mars beat the two hip hop icons to take home album of the year.

‘Don’t f***ing get us all here, to use as your selling point for your f***ing show, and stiff everybody every single f***ing time. After that point in time, I was like don’t ever ask me to f***ing come here again. Please do not ask me. My answer is no for a hundred million years, never again will I f***ing go to the Grammys.’

Em’s comments have been brought up a number of times over the past few years, especially following the Grammys’ decision to snub The Weeknd entirely in last year’s nominations, despite reportedly having already asked him to perform at the show.

BTS fans have also shared clips of the rapper’s anti-Grammys explanation after the K-pop band was nominated and performed but ultimately left empty-handed.

And with a hip hop record not having won album of the year for 17 years, it’s hard not to think Eminem has a point.