Eminem Says Snoop Dogg’s Comments About His Music Were ‘Disrespectful’
Eminem has shared his thoughts on Snoop Dogg’s ‘disrespectful’ comments months after Snoop commented on the Rap God’s music.
Snoop made headlines last year when he told Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club that Eminem didn’t even make the top 10 for who he considered to be the best rappers of all time.
At the time, Snoop said there were some rappers in the 80s that Eminem couldn’t ‘f*ck with’, as well as claiming that Dr. Dre helped put Em on the map.
Snoop said:
White rappers had zero respect in rap. [Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position where he could be labelled as one of the top 10 rappers ever.
I don’t think so, but the game feels like he’s top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it. But that’s just because he comes with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find.
Eminem has now responded to the comments during an interview on Shade 45 this week, in which he admitted that everything Snoop said ‘was fine, up to a point’.
The Lose Yourself artist agreed that 80s rappers provided competition and that Dr. Dre helped pave his career, saying:
Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that? Would I be here without Dre? F*ck no, I wouldn’t.
The rappers he mentioned from the 90s — KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, [Kool] G Rap — I’ve never said I could f*ck with them.
However, Eminem admitted that he was ‘caught off-guard’ with the ‘tone’ Snoop was using, prompting him to ask: ‘Where is this coming from?’
He continued:
I just saw you, what the f*ck? It threw me for a loop.
I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that sh*t.’ Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off-guard.
Eminem admitted that he didn’t know how to respond to Snoop at first, explaining that he was confused because he believed them to be ‘on the same team’.
The rapper added: ‘I have never in my career, my entire career, said a disrespectful word about Snoop.’
As well as addressing the comments during the interview, Eminem offered listeners a track-by-track breakdown of his latest project, Music to Be Murdered By: Side B.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Eminem, Music, Rap, Snoop Dogg
CreditsShade45/YouTube
Shade45/YouTube