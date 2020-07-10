Eminem Slams People Who Won't Wear Face Masks In New Song PA Images

Kid Cudi’s new track with Eminem doesn’t pull any punches – from police brutality to people not wearing masks, Slim Shady is miffed.

Advert

The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady marks the first time the two titanic rappers have collaborated on a song. It dropped at midnight on Thursday, July 9, and taps into a slew of topics at the forefront of the lexicon.

Kid Cudi opens the track with: ‘Yeah, it’s been a minute, but I’m back in it.’ From there, the pair rap about rehab, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, racial injustice in the US and current pandemic.

You can listen to The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady below:

Advert

For some godforsaken reason, the idea of wearing face masks to protect other people from catching COVID-19 has become a point of contention for some people, with cries of it ‘infringing their freedom’. Eminem doesn’t have time for these folks.

In the track, he raps:

F*ck going on man? Bunch of half wits up in office

Half of us walkin’ around like a zombie apocalypse, other half are just pissed off and don’t wanna wear a mask

And they’re just scoffin’, and that’s how you end catchin’ the sick off ’em

I just used the same basket as you shoppin’, Now I’m in a f*ckin’ casket from you coffin’

The Detroit rapper – real name Marshall Mathers – also takes aim at police brutality, specifically referencing the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Eminem continues:

Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, how the fuck is it that so many cops dirty?

Stop man please officer I’m sorry, but I can’t breathe when I got you on top of me, your god damn knee’s in my carotid artery

Brees attracted a fair degree of controversy after saying while he supports the Black Lives Matter movement, he’ll ‘never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America’, as told to Yahoo Finance.

Advert

‘I love and respect my teammates, and I stand right there with them in regard to fighting for racial equality and justice. I also stand with my grandfathers, who risked their lives for this country, and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis’, Brees said.

On the track, Eminem takes a shot at the NFL player:

Got a lil green, but I don’t do weed

Purp nor lean, that’s Tunechi

That’s New Orleans, fuck Drew brees

Snoop D-O-double, that’s two G’s

This marks Kid Cudi’s third track of 2020, following Leader of Delinquents and The Scotts with Travis Scott. Eminem collaborated with Jessie Reyez on Coffin in March, as well as dropping his 11th album, Music to Be Murdered By, at the start of the year.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk