Eminem Still Cringes At Awkward Encounter With Michael Jordan Over Bad Joke Netflix/ESPN/PA Images

Michael Jordan mania is back with Netflix and ESPN’s The Last Dance, with celebrities sharing their encounters with the basketball legend – including Eminem.

Advert

The 10-part docuseries, one of the most anticipated sports documentaries of all time, tracks Jordan’s final 1997-98 season with the Chicago Bulls, which former head coach Phil Jackson dubbed ‘the last dance‘ – a.k.a. the final time the historic team would storm the NBA.

It’s been a pop culture phenomenon in its early run of episodes, with one critic describing it as ‘cocaine’. However, it’s also inspiring a fresh love of the icon, with stories about him popping up online everyday. However, the Real Slim Shady’s tale is a bit awkward.

Eminem PA Images

Eminem – real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III – recently appeared on Sway’s Universe, where he discussed the outbreak, being in quarantine and Juice WRLD, among other things. He recalled a conversation he once had with Jordan about a potential footwear collaboration – and more specifically, the embarrassment he felt after the phone call ended.

Advert

NBA

The Godzilla rapper explained:

We were talking about doing some sort of shoe together. I was on the phone with him, we were talking, and everything was cool. He’s super cool, and everything was good until we get to the end of the phone call, and I said: ‘Yo man, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?’ And it was crickets.

Eminem can’t remember the exact words Jordan said after throwing the joke out there, only recalling his laughter over the phone – although, he still isn’t sure to this day whether it was genuine (I bet his palms were sweaty).

Eminem PA Images

He added:

I remember getting off the phone going: ‘Oh my God, I think I might have just blew it.’ Because to me, in my head, it was a total joke. It’s so ridiculous for me to think I could dunk on Jordan. In my head, it’s one of those things you think is going to be funnier in your head than when you actually say it.

Fortunately, the pair’s relationship clearly wasn’t ruined by this one interaction. In the years later, the rapper has worked with Jordan’s sneaker company on a number of occasions – for example, there was the limited edition Air Jordan 4 Retro Carhartt x Eminem trainers.

Advert

You can listen to Eminem’s full interview below:

Fresh episodes of The Last Dance will be dropping on UK Netflix every Monday until May 18, while US fans get to catch it the night before on ESPN.