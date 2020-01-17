Eminem Surprise Drops New Album Music To Be Murdered By

Eminem Thumbnail PA Images

Guess who’s back? Eminem dropped a bomb on the rap world last night, releasing his 11th studio album out of nowhere.

The artist, real name Marshall Mathers, announced the new album on Instagram last night, January 16, to a rapturous response – so far, his post has nearly more than 800,000 likes.

Titled Music To Be Murdered By, it’s his first LP since Kamikaze (which was also dropped without warning) in 2018. Eminem captioned his announcement with: ‘It’s your funeral.’ Unsurprisingly, the album itself is quite dark.

The 20-track selection features collaborations with late rapper Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Royce Da 5’9, Skylar Grey, Young M.A, and others. He’s previously worked with a lot of the artists on the album – for example, Grey featured heavily on Eminem and Dr. Dre’s iconic I Need a Doctor.

As for the songs, Music To Be Murdered By features tracks like You Gon’ Learn, In Too Deep, Leaving Heaven, Never Love Again and Darkness – the latter of which has been given the music video treatment and is available to watch now, along with streaming the album.