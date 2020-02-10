Eminem Surprised Everyone By Singing Lose Yourself At The Oscars

eminem Sky/PA Images

Would the Real Slim Shady please stand up? Eminem dropped into the 92nd Academy Awards for a surprise performance of Lose Yourself.

Back at the 2003 ceremony, the rap artist – real name Marshall Mathers – picked up the Oscar for Best Original Song for the chart-topping hit ballad.

As this year’s awards prepped to unveil the winners of the music categories, Eminem emerged from the stage for a showstopping rendition of his classic tune (also, I predicted this).

8 Mile was immensely critically-acclaimed, attracting solid awards attention across several ceremonies, from the Oscars to the Golden Globes.

The New Yorker‘s David Denby wrote: ‘In the tradition of Rocky and Fever, the movie is a shrewdly engineered piece of proletarian pop – a story of triumph – but, like Eminem’s enraged lyrics, 8 Mile has its own kind of vile candor.’

The AV Club‘s Nathan Rabin wrote: ‘Since his ascension to pop-culture royalty, Eminem has transformed the messy emotions of his life into musical black comedy. In 8 Mile, that life becomes an equally riveting drama.’

His performance comes after the recent release of Music To Be Murdered By, his first LP since Kamikaze in 2018. Eminem captioned the Instagram announcement with: ‘It’s your funeral.’ Unsurprisingly, the album itself is quite dark.

The 20-track selection features collaborations with late rapper Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Royce Da 5’9, Skylar Grey, Young M.A, and others. He’s worked with a lot of the artists on the album previously, too – for example, Grey featured heavily on Eminem and Dr. Dre’s iconic I Need a Doctor.