Eminem’s Adopted Daughter Says She’s ‘Lucky To Be Here’ On 28th Birthday

alainamariescott/Instagram

Eminem’s adopted daughter Alaina Scott says she’s ‘lucky to be here’ as she celebrates her 28th birthday.

The rapper has three daughters; his biological child Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, Whitney Scott Mathers, and Alaina, both of whom he adopted earlier in life.

Alaina, the daughter of Eminem’s ex-wife Kimberley Ann Scott’s sister Dawn, was adopted by Eminem in the mid-2000s. Dawn had a history of drug problems, later dying in January 2016.

In two Instagram posts, Alaina has marked her birthday posing next to a cake and balloons. In the first, she wrote: ‘Eating cake for breakfast because anything goes on your birthday.’

The second is a far more candid post, acknowledging her past struggles on the road to where she is now. ‘There’s no denying birthdays are my favorite. Yours, mine, everyone’s – I love a good reason to celebrate,’ she wrote.

Alaina continued: ‘Turning 28 today and I can’t help but love the person I am. It wasn’t always like this and it took a lot of work in therapy to get to this point but damn does it feel good. Feeling really blessed and lucky to be here. Ready for everything this year has in store for me.’

She added: ‘THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU for all the birthday wishes, y’all are the best!’

Alaina is biologically Eminem’s niece, and even after adoption she refers to him as uncle rather than dad. He often calls her Lainie, as heard in some of the rapper’s songs such as Mockingbird.

The lyrics read: ‘Lainie, uncle’s crazy ain’t he, yeah, but he loves you girl and you better know it, we’re all we got in this world.’ In another verse, he raps: ‘Lainie, I’m talkin’ to you too, Daddy’s still here, I like the sound of that, yeah, it’s got a ring to it, don’t it?’

Speaking about Alaina to Rolling Stone in 2004, Eminem said: ‘I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of Hailie. It’s no secret what’s going on over the past year with my ex-wife. I wouldn’t down-talk her, but with her being on the run from the cops I really had no choice but to just step up to the plate.’

He added: ‘I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we were at.’