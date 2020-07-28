Eminem’s Burn It Down Group Denies Collaboration with Rihanna

badgalriri/Instagram/PA

Eminem’s Burn It Down Group has denied that a new collaboration with Rihanna is happening after fans misinterpreted a recent Instagram story.

I think we can all agree at third collab between the pair would have been quite a monster of a hit (see what I did there?), and that we don’t love the way Burn It Down Group lied (or misled people, anyway).

Rihanna and Eminem first worked together way back in 2010 for the hit song Love The Way You Lie, which topped charts across the globe. They paired for a second time in 2013 for the song Monster.

Now, seven years later, fans were convinced it was happening again, after Eminem’s marketing company Burn It Down Group shared a cryptic Instagram story.

The story showed the famous Rihanna ‘R’, as seen on her Rated R and Talk That Talk album covers, merged with Eminem’s well-known backwards ‘E’ along with side-eye emojis.

The post obviously sent Rihanna and Eminem fans into a frenzy – particularly because we’re still waiting on the release of Rihanna’s ninth studio album, which she has been teasing at for ages.

One person tweeted, ‘If Eminem and Rihanna collab again they’re gonna break the internet,’ while someone else said, ‘Rihanna X Eminem the ELITE duo coming to save 2020.’

This wouldn’t have been the first collaboration of the year for Eminem, who dropped a surprise track with Kid Cudi a couple of weeks ago.

Adding fuel to the fire, Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg shared a picture the other month of Rihanna and Eminem’s 2014 Monster Tour schedule with the caption, ‘Who thinks we should Part 2 this?’ Urm, everyone does, Paul. Everyone.

However, much to everyone’s dismay, Burn It Down Group later denied a new song coming out and have apologised for making fans think there was.

The group shared the XXL article saying the duo might be releasing a new track on its story with the caption, ‘There is no new song.’

In a separate Instagram story they wrote, ‘I will do a better job of respecting my power and be more detailed to you guys, the fans. Never want to lead you guys astray.’

In addition to this, they said if people did their research, they would know that Rihanna and Eminem’s Monster tour took place around this time six years ago, and that the Instagram page was just ‘reliving the good times’.

It finished the post with:

Stan’s you guys & girls got the internet going nuts. I salute you but there’s nothing going on here #TrustUs

Looks like Rihanna and Eminem aren’t coming to save 2020 after all.