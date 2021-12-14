Eminem’s Daughter Announces Engagement In Wholesome Post

Alamy/@alainamariescott/Instagram

Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott has announced her engagement.

The rapper has three daughters: his biological child Hailie Jade Scott Mathers; and Whitney Scott Mathers and Alaina, both of whom he adopted earlier in life.

Alaina, the daughter of Eminem’s ex-wife Kimberley Ann Scott’s sister Dawn, was adopted by Eminem in the mid-2000s. Dawn had a history of drug problems, sadly dying in January 2016.

Yesterday, December 13, Alaina officially announced her engagement to Matt Moeller. ‘This moment. this life, yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU,’ she wrote in the caption.

It’s amassed thousands of likes and messages from fans. ‘This is the cutest thing ever. So happy for you, you’ll be a beautiful bride,’ one wrote. ‘Amazing news!! 2021 has been the best year for you babes,’ another commented.

‘YESSSS! She said YESSSS! A lifetime of happiness to you. You’re dad will be so proud,’ a third wrote. ‘Congrats! Can’t wait to see the dress,’ another commented.

Alaina is biologically Eminem’s niece, and even after adoption she refers to him as uncle rather than dad. Previously discussing her adoption with Rolling Stone in 2004, Eminem said: ‘It’s no secret what’s going on over the past year with my ex-wife. I wouldn’t down-talk her, but with her being on the run from the cops I really had no choice but to just step up to the plate.’

‘I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we were at,’ he added.

