Eminem’s Full Rap Verse Siding With Chris Brown Over Rihanna Assault Leaked Online

Eminem’s representatives have released a statement after the full verse in which the rapper appeared to side with Chris Brown over his assault of Rihanna was leaked online.

The unreleased version of Eminem’s 2011 track Things Get Worse began making headlines earlier this month, when a seven-second snippet of the song started doing the rounds on social media.

Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna in 2009 but Eminem still appeared to show support for him in the leaked snippet, in which Em could be heard rapping ‘of course I side with Chris Brown, I’d beat a b*tch down too’.

The version of the song that was released didn’t mention Chris Brown or Rihanna, but the full, previously unreleased verse has now been leaked, revealing a solid reference to the female singer.

The extended version of the single was apparently recorded during production for Eminem’s album Relapse, released the same year the assault took place and just months after Brown was charged with felony assault. The singer accepted a plea deal, which included five years probation and domestic violence counselling.

Eminem’s song included the lyrics:

I’m not playing, Rihanna, where’d you get the V.D. at? Let me add my two cents Of course I side with Chris Brown I’d beat a b*tch down too If she gave my d*ck an itch now.

Other controversial lyrics on the track speak about beating a sex worker ‘mercilessly’ and leaving her ‘for dead’, while another lyric mentioned murdering actor Dakota Fanning, who was 16 years old at the time the song was recorded.

Eminem’s publicist, Dennis Dennehy, made a statement to XXL in response to the leaked lyric, in which he appeared to gloss over the fact the rapper had sided with Brown.

Dennehy said:

This is a leak of something that’s over 10 years old. After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it, and rewrote it. Obviously he and Rihanna have a great relationship.

Though the lyric was certainly a controversial one, Eminem and Rihanna do appear to get on – at least professionally – as they have collaborated on numerous occasions, including on their hit singles Love the Way You Lie and The Monster.

Rihanna has not commented on the content of the lyrics at this time.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline (run in partnership with Women’s Aid and Refuge) on 0808 2000 247.