Eminem’s Lose Yourself Passes One Billion Streams On Spotify

Universal Pictures/PA Images

Eminem’s Lose Yourself has just passed one billion streams on Spotify, with the rapper marking this achievement with a celebratory tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Em reflected that ‘you can do anything you set your mind to, man…’ – echoing the final line of Lose Yourself – before announcing that the multi-award winning track had now exceeded one billion Spotify streams.

Advert 10

The tweet also included a short video that detailed the monster success of Lose Yourself, which was originally featured on the soundtrack for 8 Mile.

Lose Yourself earned Eminem his very first US number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and led to him scooping an Oscar for Best Original Song back in 2003.

It’s among just a handful of songs released in the first decade of the 21st century to have reached more than one billion Spotify streams.

Advert 10

The Killers’ shout-along-in-the club anthem Mr. Brightside as well as Jason Mraz’s catchy hit I’m Yours have also hit this milestone.

Incredibly, this isn’t the only time that one of Eminem’s tracks has surpassed the one billion mark, with his 2002 collaboration with Nate Dogg, Till I Collapse, having also achieved this.

PA Images

The oldest song to achieve this Spotify milestone on is Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody. The only other song recorded before the 21st century to hit this Wonderwall by Oasis, which is also reported to be the first song from the 1990s to surpass the one billion mark.

Advert 10

Congratulations to the one and only Eminem!