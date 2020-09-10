Eminem's Stalker Broke In To House To 'Kill' Rapper, Court Hears PA/Macomb County Sheriff's Office

The man who broke into Eminem’s Detroit home earlier this year told the rapper he was there to kill him, the court heard.

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, caught Matthew David Hughes breaking into his Clinton Township house just after 3.00am on April 5, according to local police reports. Originally, he thought it was his nephew.

The 27-year-old has been in custody following the incident, charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property. He made his first court appearance yesterday, September 9, where officers’ testimony revealed Hughes’ intent during the break-in.

During a preliminary examination in Macomb County District Court, Officer Adam Hackstock said: ‘When Mr. Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him,’ the Detroit Free Press reports.

However, Hughes’ attorney Richard Glanda told Fox News the suspect denies this. ‘I’m not sure where [the officer’s statement] came from, he said, adding that ‘there was no physical contact between the two in the house.’

Hackstock, along with Detective Dan Quinn from the Clinton Township Police Department, testified that security footage showed Hughes walking around outside the property ‘for quite some time’, before eventually throwing a brick through a window and climbing inside.

The 47-year-old musician woke up to find Hughes standing over him. He then escorted Hughes, who was not armed, ‘through a TV area, game room and basketball court to an exit out of the house’.

Eminem Confronted Home Intruder PA Images

When Hackstock arrived at the scene, he reportedly found a security guard wrestling with Hughes on the ground. After the invader was detained, the officer spoke with Eminem for more than an hour.

Eminem didn’t attend the court proceedings, however his attorney watched via video link. Glanda initially requested a competency evaluation for Hughes, though it was turned down. ‘In my opinion, I think there’s some sort of mental issues involved here,’ he said, outside the courtroom.

Judge Jacob Michael Femminineo Jr. found probable cause to move forward with a trial, with an arraignment scheduled for September 28 in Macomb County District Court.

Matthew David Hughes Eminem Home Invader Macomb County Sheriff's Office

Hughes is currently being held on a $50,000 cash bond. Glanda requested it be reduced, but the judge declined, adding that the victim’s fame was also irrelevant to the decision.

First-degree home invasion carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, and malicious destruction of property can lead to a five-year sentence, plus additional fines on both counts.