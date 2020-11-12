Eminem's Without Me Video Just Reached 1 Billion Views Eminem/YouTube

YouTube’s one billion club just got another entry. Guess who’s back? Eminem.

The rapper, full name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has been racking up accolades throughout his entire career, whether it’s Grammys, having the first rap track to win the Oscar for Best Original Song, or being the fourth lead artist in Spotify’s history to pass 20 billion streams.

People listen to the artist every single day, as well as watching his videos. Despite coming out 18 years ago, his Without Me video has just passed one billion views on YouTube.

On Eminem’s official account, Without Me has 1,001,442,461 views at the time of writing. It’s the fourth time the rapper has broken the nine-digit barrier, after Rap God, Not Afraid and Love the Way You Lie with Rihanna – the latter of which has more than two billion views.

The Monster, also featuring Rihanna, is on the path to one billion, while Lose Yourself is 30 million views away from the milestone.

Without Me was the lead single on The Eminem Show, the rapper’s fourth studio album that featured the likes of Cleanin’ Out My Closet, Superman and Sing for the Moment. Released on May 26, 2002, it went on to earn massive acclaim and a two Grammys, including one for the track’s video.

The Eminem Show was not only the best-selling album of 2002 in the US, but also across the world. Without Me is also one of his most recognisable tracks – try saying ‘guess who’s back’ or ‘this looks like a job for me’ without someone following up with lyrics.